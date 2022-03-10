What else can we expect from King Charles? The Telegraph UK delves into what the future of the monarchy might look like. Photo / Getty Images

Royal experts are convinced that the royal family will be a much more slimmed down affair when Prince Charles is in charge.

Prince Charles has already confirmed that when he becomes king he will take up residence in a flat above Buckingham Palace and will open more areas of the Palace to the public.

In addition, sources say that Charles is thinking of turning the royal residence at Balmoral into a museum to the Queen, which would be open to the public.

After the death of his father Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021, Charles held a summit to discuss the future of the monarchy.

The Telegraph also asserts that Charles has always liked the idea of a working monarchy made up of just seven people: the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh; the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry.

Today, with the passing of his father, the defection of his son, Harry and the disgrace of his brother, Andrew, the future looks very different.

With fewer royal family members to go around, experts are speculating that Prince Charles will look to reduce the number of royal engagements and patronages, which is currently in the thousands.

One royal expert told the Telegraph: "The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed to achieve them, or whether you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on."

The Telegraph also speculates that climate change will remain high on his agenda when Charles is king. He has been a vocal supporter of environmental reform and in a rare essay for the American magazine Newsweek in January 2022, shared how proud he is that his sons also share this passion.

"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat [of climate change]. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference," he wrote.

"And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero."

What's in a name?

In addition to Charles gaining the title of King, his wife, Camilla, will be crowned Queen Consort in a surprise move announced by Queen Elizabeth just last month.

Prince William, as the eldest son, will gain a few titles himself when his father ascends the throne. The Dukedom of Cornwall is expected to be passed directly to William from his father who currently holds the title, along with a second title, the Duke of Rothesay.

William will also retain the Dukedom of Cambridge.

Another change that has been noticed in recent years is the shift from symbolic royal causes to thematic ones. Prince William has openly championed mental health awareness, while his wife, Catherine, has focused on early childhood learning. Hopefully this will continue under Charles.

By choosing causes that relate to all cross sections of society we are hopefully looking at a future royal family that is not simply more united, but more relatable.