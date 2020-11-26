Charles and Camilla turn off social media comments amid wave of abuse from The Crown fans

Charles and Camilla are trying to stave off online hate directed at the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo / AP

Prince Charles and Camilla have had to turn off commenting on their newest post on Twitter after the Duchess of Cornwall faced an onslaught of abuse from The Crown fans.

The Clarence House Twitter account, which shares updates and photos from Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, shared a video of Camilla speaking with a Brighton homelessness charity yesterday, reports the Daily Mail.

But unlike former tweets on the account, comments had been turned off.

It's likely the result of a tirade of online hate directed at the Duchess after the new season of The Crown suggested she and Charles were having an affair throughout his ill-fated marriage to Diana.

MailOnline has contacted Clarence House for comment.

The recent post shared by Clarence House reads: "The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis".

And while social media users could still reshare and like the post, comments had been switched off.

Since the latest series of Netflix's The Crown launched, viewers have been posting angry comments to Camilla on the royal family's social media accounts.

These comments reveal that fans of the show have accepted some of its fictional storylines as truth, including the false assumption that Charles and Camilla maintained an affair while Charles was married to Diana.

In fact, Charles had virtually no contact with her for five years after his marriage began in 1981.

The Clarence House Twitter account has turned off comments on their posts. Photo / Supplied

One person commented on a photo of Camilla that they were "not interested" in her, while another wrote, "The world hates you. Princess Diana forever".

Several shared tributes to Diana alongside the photo of the Duchess.

Charles and Camilla did not actually resume their affair until 1986, when his marriage to Diana had "irretrievably broken down", as Charles famously put it.

One person commented on social media that "almost everything in The Crown is true. And there is even more that hasn't been covered.

"How they isolated Diana, how they laughed at her, made her feel crazy, Camilla playing hostess in Diana's home."

— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 24, 2020

But royal experts say the portrayal of Charles and Camilla in the show is another example of the series' failure to portray the royal family truthfully.

Author and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said, "I am very sad to say that I have heard it over, over and over again that people take The Crown at face value and they believe everything they see in the series, and that includes Charles and Camilla.

"The notion in the programme that he entered into his marriage cynically with a view to continuing with Camilla and putting his new wife on the side is exceedingly dishonest and damaging. It is just simply not true."

Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward said, "The Crown is a very one-sided portrayal, which is really the Diana version. The sad thing for people viewing it is that they are going to take it as the correct story line, which it isn't at all."