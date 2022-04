Celery salad with dates, parmesan and crunchy roasted almonds, by Assortment. Picture / Supplied

Ingredients

Directions

In a large salad bowl combine the celery, red onion, and dates. Add the red wine vinegar and olive oil; toss well. Add the parsley, parmesan and almonds and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.