Matilda Green is expecting baby number 3 this year. Photo: Babiche Martens

“I feel like the role of mother has been undervalued for so long”

When it comes to Matilda Green the misconceptions are as plentiful as the views on Art Green’s ice bath videos.

She’s “too nice”, “too fake”, “too perfect”, “too real”, “too much”, “not enough”, “a reality TV repeater” and “a rural recluse” – and while this might feel like America Ferrera’s iconic monologue from the Barbie movie, it’s all part of life for Green.

Facing up to internet trolls and endless claims about her and her family has become the norm for The Bachelor season one winner and her husband, Bachelor Art Green.

But for the cynics out there, the truth about the star might sting more than your first go on a shakti mat. Because the Green we sat down with on the shores of Celebrity Treasure Island, set in the idyllic Wanaka, was nothing short of likeable, funny, genuine and, honestly, kind of bad a**.

So where do these painful misconceptions come from? In her own words, Green says it’s down to the nature of the industry she’s in.

“I think that people’s misconceptions of me are because ‘Instagram content creator’ is my main job,” she shares.

“People think I’m, ‘prissy’ and ‘materialistic’ and couldn’t hack it in an outdoor environment.”

But the idea of proving people wrong may just be Green’s main driver for agreeing to appear on TVNZ’s latest season of the hit show.

“I’m really excited to prove people wrong in that regard because I think we judge people so harshly by their social media pages - which if you think about it is ridiculous.”

Green admits that people often feel they know exactly who she is and what she stands for via this tiny glimpse into the couple’s lives.

“It’s like 2 per cent of your life and then people think that they’ve got you figured out. They’re like, ‘I know her through and through because I’ve seen her stories or posts’. So, I’m looking forward to busting that myth.”

Green loves being a mother. Photo / Babiche Martens

And while the 33-year-old has spent the past 10 years of her life largely in the spotlight, she’s worked hard to build a humble life in Warkworth for herself and her family - husband Art, son Milo, 4, Autumn 2, and baby number three – due later this year.

Green will be the first to admit just how lucky she is to be able to do her job from home – alongside her husband and kids – but that doesn’t make pregnancy any easier while juggling two toddlers.

“Even having both of us on the parenting tools pretty equally, it’s still challenging.”

“For the first 18 weeks or so, I was quite sick, so it was tough. It’s a new experience vomiting into a toilet with a 2-year-old climbing on your back yelling ‘piggyback ride! piggyback ride!’”

The star admits the transition from one to two kids wasn’t as tricky as going from none to one, but what will going from two to three be like for the pair? For Green, her focus is on seeing Autumn and Milo adapt to their new roles.

“I’m so excited to get to know them, and find out more about their little personality,” she says of baby number three. “I also can’t wait to see Autumn step into her new role as a big sister. Autumn and Milo have a beautiful relationship, so I’m looking forward to seeing how that evolves with a new member in the crew.”

Green says being a mother is the most important thing she will ever do. Photo / Babiche Martens

While most families have childhood tapes and poorly shot iPhone videos to look back on, their kids will have a host of reality TV show appearances to catch up on one day and cast their own judgments. When they finally do, Green hopes they will see that their mum was never afraid to try something new.

“I hope they see that I give everything a go, even when I feel nervous. I also want them to learn that the best thing you can bring to anything challenging is a good attitude. Might take a few years for that lesson to get through though.”

And the star isn’t done learning lessons herself, noting the pressures she feels from society for mothers to be ever adapting and overstimulated in all facets of their lives.

“There’s this pressure that we should be doing more or, or that we should be really ambitious and working on the next thing. I feel like the role of mother has been so undervalued for so long,” she says.

“When we’re mums and we’re constantly caring for these little people, it can sometimes feel like that’s not a job and that we need to be doing something else that’s stimulating our brain, or working on something, or working towards something.”

Art and Matilda Green. Photo / Instagram

However, Green says mums, including herself, should be allowed space to find solace in the chaos of motherhood.

“We need to understand that the role of a mother is the most important thing we’ll ever do.”

For Green, it’s the support around her that enables her to have that space and put her full self into any role she takes on - her latest being Celebrity Treasure Island castaway.

Husband Art has been on the show twice and despite some fears about what wardrobe choices he might make in her absence, Green knew that he was in her corner from the get-go.

“They wear some crazy stuff when Art’s in charge. They’ve got stained stuff and food all over them, which is fine,” she laughs.

But she’s quick to heap the praise on Art, who she says is “amazing” in the role of dad.

“He’s super-capable, he’s super-hands-on and the kids absolutely love him. So, I trust him 100 per cent.”

But does New Zealand’s very first Bachelor have so much as a single fault?

Green says much like his appearances on Treasure Island and the puzzles that plagued him, he’s constantly trying to solve things.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want you to solve it, just listen. Just listen to what I’m saying. I’m just getting it off my chest.”

It’s clear that Art’s role as nice guy isn’t just on screen, with Matilda confessing he often tries to see the best in people.

“He’ll be like ‘well, if you think about it from their perspective’ and I’m like, ‘just take my side. I don’t want you to play devil’s advocate sometimes. That person is terrible - I want you on my side’,” she laughs.

Art won’t be on the island as a sounding board when the scheming begins and she’s only got rice, beans and a good attitude for comfort - but it’s a challenge she’s more than ready for.

“You’re out in the wilderness. You’re challenging yourself in beautiful locations. You get to meet cool people - that’s not the sort of thing you get to do every day whilst raising money for a charity that you care about.”

The only scary bit? She will admit that like most of us, she has a bit of a phobia of the unknown.

“There are so many unknowns. I don’t know where we’re going to go. What we’re going to do - you barely meet your team.”

Alongside Green, the Celebrity Treasure Island cast includes comedian James Mustapic, and the iconic Tame Iti. Photo / TVNZ

So, does she have it in her to break alliances and cause havoc on an island known for bringing out the backstabber in the most mild-mannered contestants?

“I just don’t know how to get intense about things like that. I don’t really think it’s in my nature to get super-intense,’ she says, before adding that “it might come out.”

And when she comes out of the wild out-of-body experience that is CTI, Green admits she’s gunning for a holiday in between podcasting and parenting. But first on the agenda is reuniting with her kids.

“Just hug them and kiss them and just go and get a fluffy with them. Because that’s one of my favourite things to do, just sit in a cafe while they just go crazy and we have funny little chats. [It’s] the best.”

