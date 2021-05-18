Cardborghini: Cardboard Lamborghini for sale on Trade Me

One crafty New Zealander has used cardboard to replicate a Lamborghini. Photo / Trade Me

One crafty New Zealander has used cardboard to replicate a Lamborghini. Photo / Trade Me

Ever wondered what a Lamborghini made out of cardboard would look like? Well, it is your lucky day.

One crafty New Zealander has managed to build a Lamborghini Aventador using just cardboard.

After realising he couldn't afford to purchase a real Lamborghini, New Zealand Youtuber David Jones decided to make his own.

"Since I drove a Lambo in LA, the car's been stuck on my mind. I can't afford to buy one and nobody will rent a Lambo to a 22-year-old so I'm stuck with one option - I need to make my own," the New Zealander wrote on Youtube.

Fancy a Lambo? Here's a cardboard one. Photo / Trade Me

The DIY project took two-and-a-half weeks, one week to complete the cardboard body and the "driving skeleton" took one-and-a-half weeks.

The cardboard Lamborghini is being auctioned on Trade Me and all money raised will be donated to Starship children's hospital.

According to the Trade Me listing, the car is being sold because it's taking up too much room.

"Selling because we don't have enough space in the garage and thought rather than throwing it in the trash why not see if we can't raise some money for Starship!"

The lucky bidder who wins will also get an original owner's handbook, a cardborghini poster alongside an official unopened cardborghini repair kit.

Bidders still have just under a week left as the auction closes on Tuesday 23 May and as of Tuesday night the bid was sitting at $171.