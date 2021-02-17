Captain Sir Tom Moore would have been 'broken if he knew about cruel abuse', says daughter

The WWII veteran was knighted by the Queen in July last year after raising millions of pounds for the NHS. Photo / Getty Images

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has called out the "vile trolls" who abused her father and his family in the days leading up to his death.

Speaking with BBC Breakfast Hannah Ingram-Moore discussed the trolling her family has received over the past year, stretching back to when Captain Tom started his fundraising journey.

Ingram-Moore said the online trolling "would have broken her father's heart".

The family faced lots of online criticism when Captain Tom went on a trip to the Caribbean before Christmas.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom, speaks to #BBCBreakfast tomorrow.



The veteran raised over £30 million for NHS charities and inspired many people across the country. pic.twitter.com/TIemxCQC2f — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 16, 2021

100-year-old Moore travelled to the Caribbean island with his family after British Airways gifted them a flight.

When returning back, Captain Tom tested negative for Covid-19.

Enjoying a beautiful family day in the Barbados sunshine ☀️ #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/ejrzfjpTJQ — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) December 18, 2020

However, this trip did not sit right, with many around the world questioning the family's actions during a global pandemic.

Some online questioned the wisdom of the December 11 Barbados trip, which took place before the UK went back into strict lockdown and while there was a travel corridor with the island.

It's sad Captain Tom has covid-19 but he and his family flew to Barbados for Christmas when everyone was told to stay at home. If it was an influencer everyone would be up in arms. — Clodagh (@Doda127) January 31, 2021

Big news headline: Captain Tom Moore catches COVID



Headlines fail to mention Tom went on hols to Barbados in December whilst rest of us were locked away. Nice one Captain, did all that walking for the NHS, then ignored their guidelines and now adding to their numbers 👍 — Tom Morley (@TomTomMorley) January 31, 2021

I really don't begrudge him a trip to Barbados. The heat and warmth was probably very good for him. I'm sure they were sensible and careful. The gentleman is 100 not 25 . Have a heart. — Käz (@kazzy33) January 31, 2021

Ingram-Moore said she and other family member's kept th hurtful comments away from her father who died on February 2 after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I think it would have broken his heart honestly if we'd said to him people are hating us. I couldn't tell him.

"Because how do you rationalise to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror so we contained it within the four of us and we said we wouldn't play to that vile minority, we wouldn't play to them.

"We're not because we are talking to the massive majority of people who we connect with."

She also publically defended the family's last trip together saying her father left a legacy of "hope and joy".

"We went to restaurants (because we could there) and he ate fish on the beach and what a wonderful thing to do. I think we were all so pleased we managed to give him that," Ingram-Moore told BBC Breakfast.

The British World War II veteran won the hearts of a nation through his Covid fundraising before contracting the virus himself and UK media personalities rushed to his defence after comments appeared online questioning the December holiday.

Although the interview is yet to air, a BBC Breakfast teaser shows Ingram-Moore discussing her father's last moments.

"I think that when he went into hospital we really all believed he'd come back out.

"We thought the oxygen would help, that he would be robust enough, [but] the truth is he just wasn't. He was old and he just couldn't fight it."

"I said to him in the last few days, 'so what do you want to eat when you come home', and we decided it was steak and chips.

"He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker. The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on and that's a lovely place to be," she said.

During the interview Captain Tom's daughter also touched on life without him today.

"We've lost a huge part of our life. Every time I go through a door I expect to hear him or see him.

"But the legacy is hope and joy, let's not lose sight of the fact that for him this was all about tomorrow will be a good day and being hopeful and no reason to sit and mourn for too long. Get on with it. And make a good job of it."

The interview will air

on BBC Breakfast tomorrow.