Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Canvas books wrap: Spring Clean by Sabreen Islam, Te Kaihau by Keri Hulme and more

11 minutes to read
Brannavan Gnanalingham. Photo / Shahir Daud

Brannavan Gnanalingham. Photo / Shahir Daud

What would happen if David Trubridge put together a book? A new compilation of essays and photographs from the acclaimed artists, penned as a "love letter to the land and sea", is out now. Elsewhere,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.