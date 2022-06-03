Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Canvas books wrap: So far for now by Fiona Kidman, Mohamed Hassan, and more

9 minutes to read
Auckland Gay Liberation, Albert Park, 1972.

Sit back and discover the hottest new books, from a slice of island escapism to the latest offering from the prodigiously talented Laurence Fearnley. Elsewhere, historian Brent Coutts recounts 1972, a monumental year for Auckland

