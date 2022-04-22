Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Canvas books wrap: Nuku by Qiane Matata-Sipu, Mary's Boy, Jean-Jacques and other stories by Vincent O'Sullivan, and more

12 minutes to read
South Auckland storyteller Qiane Matata-Sipu at the Makaurau Marae her father built in the 1980s. Photo / Jason Oxenham

South Auckland storyteller Qiane Matata-Sipu at the Makaurau Marae her father built in the 1980s. Photo / Jason Oxenham

What happened to Frankenstein's monster after it fled to the northern ice? A new collection of stories imagines a sequel to Mary Shelley's classic, giving new life to the creature cobbled together "from corpses and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.