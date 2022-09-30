Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Canvas books wrap: Max Hastings on Operation Zapata, in conversation with Marcus Thomas, and more

11 mins to read
Abyss: The Cuban Missile Crisis 1962, by Max Hastings. Photo / Toby Madden

Abyss: The Cuban Missile Crisis 1962, by Max Hastings. Photo / Toby Madden

60 years ago the Cuban Missile Crisis pushed the world to the brink of nuclear war. In an edited extract from his new book, Max Hastings describes its precursor, Operation Zapata, aka the Bay of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.