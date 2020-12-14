Canadian dad gets tattoo of son's birthmark so he's less self-conscious

The dad's tattoo is a replica of his son's birthmark. Photo /Tony Gibert/Juicy Quill Tattoo

It was when he noticed his 8-year-old son refused to go swimming without a shirt on that Canadian father Derek Prue Snr decided to get a tattoo.

His son, Derek Prue Jnr, has a big birthmark which covers a significant part of his chest.

Seeing him become self-conscious about it, the dad decided to get a replica of his son's birthmark tattooed on him.

Little did he know, the tattoo would mean sitting through 30 hours of pain. Still, he says it was all worth it.

"I knew he was self-conscious about it," Prue told CBC News. "I saw how he was reacting, and it made me want to do it so that he wouldn't be the only one."

It took six to eight weeks for the tattoo to be completed.

Prue enlisted the help of tattoo artist Tony Gibert from Juicy Quill Tattoo in Alberta.

"I think it's amazing to be able to comfort your son like that," the tattoo artist said.

'Now we have the same marks for life': Alberta dad gets matching birthmark in solidarity with son https://t.co/j4Ert9xyGC pic.twitter.com/sZi9918SKL — CBC Edmonton (@CBCEdmonton) December 10, 2020

"It's more than just your kid seeing your name, or something, you get to actually, like, really change the way he feels about himself."

Gibert said the tattoo was "pretty painful".

"He's been through the wringer sitting for that," he added.

The dad has admitted he didn't know the process would be so long and painful.

Still, he says, "it felt good to do it".

"I'm kind of glad I didn't know how long it was going to take," he added.

The dad is happy with the result and does not regret the pain he put himself through to help his son feel better about his birthmark.

"Now we have the same marks for life."