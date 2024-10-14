Can listening to music make you more productive at work?

Using music to boost your mood and enhance attention before starting a work task could help you be more productive in that task.
Playing music before a demanding task has been shown to boost language abilities in particular.
So if you’re about to do a cognitively demanding task involving reading and writing, and you feel that music might distract you if played at the same time, try listening to it just before doing the task.
Find what works for you
Music can be both helpful and detrimental for workplace productivity – the best advice is to experiment with different tasks and different types of music, to find out what works best for you.
Try to experiment with your favourite music first, while doing a simple task.
Does the music help you engage with the task? Or do you get distracted and start to become more absorbed in the music? Listening to music without lyrics and with a strong beat might help you focus on the task at hand.
If you find music is distracting to your work, try scheduling in some music breaks throughout the day. Listening to music during breaks could boost your mood and increase your motivation, thereby enhancing productivity.
Moving along with music is suggested to increase reward processing, especially in social situations.
Dancing has the added bonus of getting you out of your chair and moving along in time, so bonus points if you are able to make it a dance break!
Anna Fiveash is an Arc Decra Fellow (researcher) at Western Sydney University.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.