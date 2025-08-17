Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Caiden MacGibbon: Auckland mum remembers her Bluey-loving boy on what would have been his 8th birthday

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Caiden MacGibbon passed away on November 20, 2024. Today would have been his 8th birthday. Video / Carson Bluck

Today would have been Caiden MacGibbon’s 8th birthday.

But instead of celebrating with him, his family are remembering their young son and brother nearly a year after losing him to cancer.

Caiden was diagnosed with an inoperable brain cancer called stage four Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG/DIPG)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save