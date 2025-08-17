Caiden MacGibbon was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when he was just 5. Photo / Jasmine MacGibbon

MacGibbon approached the Herald ahead of Caiden’s birthday to honour her son and reflect on what life has been like without him.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough. There really are no words to describe how painful it is to lose one of your children,” she says.

“Now that he’s no longer here, it’s a constant struggle to continue on every day without him. Every day we wake up hoping that this is all just a bad dream.”

Caiden loved flowers, birds and Bluey, after discovering the beloved Blue Heeler during his treatment in Starship. His mum previously said he probably saw something of his cheeky self in the TV character.

Last year, the Herald surprised Caiden and his family with the news that his dream to visit Bluey’s World in Australia was coming true, thanks to Tourism Queensland and generous donations through Givealittle.

Sadly, he never got to make the trip. But his family made as many memories with him as they could: a trip to Australia in May 2024, holidays to Kerikeri, and a helicopter ride.

Jasmine MacGibbon with Caiden, his dad Karl and sister Kaylee. Photo / Carson Bluck

Throughout his seven years, Caiden “lived each day to the fullest”, MacGibbon says.

“We remember him and talk about him every day with everything that we do. Caiden’s spark for life, even when he was fighting the biggest battle that no child should ever have to endure, still shone through, and his ability to find the beauty in life during dark times taught us so much.”

Now, she and her family try to emulate the way he lived his life: “Taking in the beauty around us, appreciating the simple things in life, loving one another, and never taking a single moment for granted.”

They have planted a flower garden and care for his birds in his memory.

Caiden MacGibbon loved birds and had more than 100 of them as pets. Photo / Jasmine MacGibbon

“We will be buying him a bird and a fish for his birthday, because we know that he would have chosen these things himself if he was still here.”

She misses her boy’s sense of humour and “gentle, loving nature”.

“Caiden would always tell us multiple times a day how much he loved us. When we would go out on walks, he would always stop to pick daisies and dandelion flowers for me to take home.

“His cheekiness and his laughter are very much missed in our home.”

Now, she draws strength from her other children - Caiden’s older sister Bianca and younger sister Kaylee - her husband Karl, family and friends.

Jasmine MacGibbon and her son Caiden. Photo / Jasmine MacGibbon

“I’m so thankful that my husband and I have one another to lean on, and that we have other beautiful children and grandchildren to keep us going each day.

“The support from our family and friends near and far is also such a blessing to us.

“I’m holding on to hope that I will get to see my boy again one day.”

Until then, she wants him to be remembered “for the beautiful boy he was”.

“His love for animals and life has touched the lives of so many around the world,” she says.

“Caiden was kind, loving, brave, courageous, smart, funny and beautiful inside and out. He deserves to be remembered for the love and the light that he brought to this world for the seven years that he walked this earth.”

Today, she and her family will celebrate Caiden by doing “all of the things that he loves the most”.

“We would love it if people could light a candle for our beautiful boy, so that we can light up the world just like he used to.”

