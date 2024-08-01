The young Auckland boy was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer stage four Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG/DIPG) in 2022, and fell in love with the cartoon character while in Starship Hospital undergoing radiation treatment.
Most of those with Caiden’s type of cancer are given a prognosis of nine months to a year, but 20 months after his diagnosis, he’s still fighting. Now, his parents Jasmine and Karl MacGibbon want to give their boy as many memorable experiences as they can in the time they have left with him, and a trip to meet Bluey is at the top of their list.
Caiden’s parents both gave up work when their son was diagnosed with cancer, which they tell the Herald wasn’t an easy decision.
“It’s been pretty hard for us,” Jasmine shares. “It has really impacted us in the sense that we can’t go above and beyond and work hard to provide extra activities for the kids.
“It’s a bit of a struggle, and food costs and everything have gone up. It’s crazy.”
Caiden has already undergone two rounds of radiation and is currently on a chemotherapy drug to target one of the mutations of his cancer. While it’s not a cure, it’s hoped it will extend his life. Meanwhile, his parents want to give him as many memorable experiences as possible.
“Because we are not in control of his tumour and we can’t cure him, we just try and fulfil as many of his wishes as we can,” his mum explains.
Asked how it would feel to get him to Bluey’s World, she says, “I would feel like we’ve done him proud. I would feel like we’ve been able to achieve things for him in this nightmare of a situation, because his happiness is everything to us.
“We thought we had a whole lifetime to do many, many things, so we weren’t in any rush, but now we have this ticking time bomb hovering over us where we have to fit in as much as we can while we can.”
Caiden’s dad Karl says he and his wife are taking things “one day at a time”.
“The thing is, it’s normal now.”
“It shouldn’t feel normal to us, but it feels this is our new normal,” Jasmine agrees.
“You just get thrown on this roller coaster of a ride and you’re buckled in, you can’t go anywhere - you’re just on this continuous ride.”
While their flights and tickets to Bluey’s World are now covered, Caiden’s Givealittle page has already raised thousands. The MacGibbons plan to use it for any additional expenses during the trip, from food to gifts to experiences for their kids.
“We may even take Caiden on a holiday to the snow here in Queenstown too, as he has never touched snow before.”
Speaking to the Herald earlier this week, Jasmine shared her gratitude to all those who had donated.
“I want to say thank you to everyone that has supported us, because this journey has shown us who our true people are and a lot of them are strangers. So we are so thankful for those people that are standing by us and helping us. We feel like we have a village.”