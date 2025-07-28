Advertisement
Butter wars: ‘Nothing cures high prices like high prices’ – but will market forces be enough?

By Alan Renwick
4 mins to read

Butter prices are slicing deeper as market pressure weighs on Kiwi households. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Alan Renwick
Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand

THE FACTS

  • Butter prices have risen 46.5% in the year to June, with a 500g block averaging $8.60.
  • Limited domestic supply and strong global demand, with 95% of dairy exported, drive prices up.
  • Options such as removing GST or examining Fonterra’s dominance have consequences.

The alarming rise of butter prices has become a real source of frustration for New Zealand consumers, as well as a topic of political recrimination.

The issue has become so serious that Miles Hurrell, chief executive of dairy co-operative Fonterra, was summoned to meetings with the Government and

Save