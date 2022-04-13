Can you see why a tradie might have taken exception to this car and parking spot? Photos / Facebook, ManlyLiving

A "tradie's" note to a "selfish" Bunnings shopper has been praised online.

A fellow customer had spotted a Mazda CX5 hatch parked in the wrong spot at the retailer's Balgowlah store in North Sydney.

He took several snaps of the vehicle and a handwritten note left on the windscreen of the car and uploaded it to the Manly Living Facebook group on Tuesday.

"Vibing on this polite note left on a car that selfishly has parked in the Trades and Trailer bay allocated in the Bunnings car park, Balgowlah," the customer captioned the post.

"Doubt it would change the persons behaviour but you never know."

The note sparked a heated debate about whether it was necessary to have a go at the driver. Photos / Facebook, ManlyLiving

Presuming the driver wasn't a tradesperson, an unknown person believed to be a tradie, left a note asking them not to park there.

It read: "Please don't park here! You make it difficult for hardworking tradies!"

"Please be communal'," they said before signing off with "thanks" and a smiley face.

One local said they too saw the same vehicle with the note left on its windscreen.

"There was another one in front of it with a note. Carpark on ground was pretty full, but often there are plenty of spaces on the basement level," they wrote. "Seems like the car must have been there for quite a while, judging by the now-empty bays all around it."

Others praised the "tradie" who wrote the note, writing "good on them".

"So many people park in those spots when all you have to do is drive down one more level and it's usually half empty. Makes it very difficult for people with trailers to park," one person wrote.

"Pure laziness," added another.

The note-leaver's attractive cursive writing also drew some attention.

"Lovely penmanship from a tradie," one online user commented.

However, the note also sparked a heated debate about whether it was necessary to have a go at the driver.

"Omg who has the time! Or the notebook and pen handy…..," one person questioned.

"How do you know it's not a tradie," a second person asked.

Another online user pointed out there was "a heap of empty parking spaces" for the tradie to park.

"Why care?" they wrote.

"Because cars with a trailer attached don't fit in a regular parking space. They need these double ones which is why they are designated for cars with trailers," another user fired back.