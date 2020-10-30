Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Bruce Ansley: Down South author on reading Peter Simpson's McCahon

2 minutes to read

Down South, by Bruce Ansley.

Canvas

'The man is a phenomenon'

One lovely evening in late spring I was strolling along the waterfront in Sumner, Christchurch, when I saw Peter Simpson talking to a small crowd on a street corner.

I'd

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.