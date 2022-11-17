Voyager 2022 media awards
Bro’town’s Ant Sang sends The Art of Black Grace into space

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Auckland artist and illustrator Ant Sang in his home studio. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW

Auckland illustrator Ant Sang on The Art of Black Grace 1/5 and trying to get inside creator Neil Ieremia’s head.

People think of me as an animator, because I was

