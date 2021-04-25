'Bring back Pods': Thousands sign petition to bring back Mars NZ's chocolate treat

Mars New Zealand has confirmed the products will be discontinued. Photo / Supplied

More than 2,600 people have signed an online petition calling on Mars New Zealand to bring back Pods, after the company announced the beloved Kiwi treat would be disappearing off the shelves.

The beloved Kiwi snack that's been a go-to treat for many a road trip and movie night is being discontinued, according to manufacturer Mars New Zealand.

The petition is online on Change.org. Photo / Change.org

TVNZ reporter Andrew Mcfarlane revealed a statement from the company on Twitter this week.

"New Zealand, I have some very sad news. The rumours are true, Pods are being discontinued," he wrote.

A statement from Mars New Zealand's general manager Peter Simmons read, "Due to changes in our manufacturing capability, we've had to make the difficult decision to discontinue Pods.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, and when we do, we always try to balance the expectations of our customers with the needs of our business. We recognise some will be disappointed by this change, and we hope it's not long before they find a new favourite treat from the Mars line-up."

The petition, which has been shared in New Zealand-based Facebook groups, was started two days ago when the news was announced.

All over social media, Kiwis reacted with sadness about the announcement, urging the company to reconsider.

One shared on Reddit that he had contacted the company, which responded telling him: "This product is not being manufactured and is no longer available."

"Time to panic buy Pods," one commenter decided.

"Genuinely sad. Loved pods. Used to get them sent to me in the UK when I lived there ... I will miss them," another wrote.

On Twitter another diehard Pods fan wrote what we were all thinking: "Noooo, one of my friends referred to this as forbidden cereal and now I need some to try it."

A search online reveals Pods are no longer available on Countdown's website, although you might still be able to snag a packet at New World or the Warehouse.