'Bridezilla' forces bridesmaids to sign bizarre contract with 37 strict rules

A bridezilla has been the target of social media backlash after she forced her bridesmaids to sign a "contract" which contained 37 strict rules to follow before and during the wedding. Photo / 123rf

A "bridezilla" has been the target of a social media backlash after she forced her bridesmaids to sign a "contract" which contained 37 strict rules to follow before and during the wedding.

In a contract posted online, the bride demanded that her bridesmaids not gain more than 3kg before her wedding.

In it, she also demanded her friends present a doctor's note if they missed a dress fitting and they must not intentionally get pregnant before the wedding.

In the 37-list document, the British bride had requested complete control of her bridesmaids' appearances and spare time.

The friends had to agree to rules such as not wearing any extra accessories or jewellery other than a wedding or engagement ring and must have only black or dark brown hair.

There was a ban on fake DIY lashes and her friends had to hand over their "normal seven-day schedule" within five days of signing it.

A copy of the contract. Photo / Facebook

They could not encourage her to change anything about the wedding or "speak negatively" about any guests, and they had to save more than £2000 ($3800) to pay for any bridal expenses.

The document was shared on Facebook by the bride herself, who said she had read a lot stories about having issues with bridesmaids.

"I gave out contracts. It explained my expectations from beginning to end," she wrote.

She added: "I refused to be stressed and didn't budge on any of it."

The bride's message to her friends. Photo / Facebook

But her post didn't go down well with her friends, who slammed her for her insane demands.

"And I can't believe six people signed it," one person wrote on social media.

Another added: "I would screw this contract up and throw it in the bride's face. What an idiot."

She started off with 10 bridesmaids but following the contract, she ended up with six.

BRIDE'S 37 INSANE RULES FOR BRIDESMAIDS

1. I will not try to convince the bride to change anything in her wedding.

2. I will not talk negatively about anyone in the wedding.

3. I will not gain more than 3kg between now and the wedding.

4. I will wear only black or dark brown hair on the day of the wedding (highlights may be accepted with prior approval)

5. I cannot wear any lashes the day of the wedding unless professionally installed.

6. I have to attend the bridal shower and bachelorette party, fitting and rehearsals and wedding (only time this can be missed is death or jail, pregnancy over five months and some sickness with recent doctor's note).

7. I will take care of my skin, hair and nails from now until the wedding.

8. The bride will choose my make-up artist the day of the wedding.

9. I will agree to wear the dress the bride chooses regardless of my own opinions, style or colour.

10. I will not wear any extra accessories, items of clothing or jewellery the day of the wedding except my wedding or engagement ring.

11. I will not intentionally fall pregnant before the wedding. (Pregnancy under five months will not be excused from attending wedding events).

12. I will support the bride in everything she chooses.

13. I will not consume more than seven units of alcohol during any event except bachelorette party (there will be no limit).

14. I will not bring a date to wedding or reception without bridal approval.

15. I will not bring any outside people, except kids, to any meeting.

16. I will not bring my kids to the wedding unless they are a part of the wedding party (no exceptions).

17. I will make sure I have an accountable babysitter the day of all events and I understand that no show for no babysitter will not be an acceptable excuse.

18. I will not make any advances towards males in the wedding party.

19. I will not date anyone in the wedding party that I wasn't dating before I signed this contract.

20. I will be happy and positive at all times during wedding and reception.

21. I will not grow sensitive and angry with the bride because I understand that she has a bossy attitude.

22. I will not attempt to outdo the bride in any way.

23. I will wear the hairstyle the bride chooses for the wedding day.

24. I understand that I have to purchase my own dress and shoes and hairstyle for the wedding.

25. I understand that the bachelorette party may be a destination getaway.

26. I understand that I have to purchase a bachelorette party T-shirt and fund my own trip if it is away.

27. I understand that the maid and matron of honour will need help funding some of the events. The wedding and reception are not included.

28. I understand that the bride does not want any suggestion and this agreement is on here twice, [in] two different ways because the bride wants it to be clear. Only suggestion allowed is a way to get her exact item at a cheaper price.

29. I will not drop out of the wedding party for any of the reasons listed above. If I do not like anything listed, I will not sign the contract and I will be replaced. I understand that if I do not agree to the above terms it will not ruin the bride and I's friendship. But if I sign and agree and later want to drop out, then it will ruin our friendship.

30. I understand that no friendship to the bride is bigger than anyone in her wedding party and everyone will be treated equally.

31. I understand that I may have to do physical activity at the reception and this requires practices provided by the bride.

32. No coloured contact lenses allowed.

33. No black drawn-on eyebrows or thick drawn-on (matter of fact, revert back to make-up law above).

34. No glossy coloured lipstick allowed (the kind that looks very, very shiny and bright).

35. No colourful nails the day of the wedding. Only colours allowed are American, French or Nudes.

36. I will provide the bride with my normal seven-day schedule within five days of signing this contract.

37. I will agree to save at least £40 ($76) a month for expenses for the next 14 months.