A mum and bride-to-be has been criticised for planning her surprise wedding on her son's first birthday. Photo / Supplied

A bride-to-be has been criticised for “stealing the spotlight” from her son after revealing she wanted a surprise wedding on his birthday.

The mum shared online that she and her partner planned to surprise their family and friends by tying the knot on her son’s first birthday, asking how “quickly” she could plan a wedding, legally speaking.

Those who responded to her question online told her she needed to give a month’s notice to get a marriage licence - and then called her out for deciding to get married on her child’s birthday.

One woman wrote, “Your kiddo can’t just have his own special day? Like I get that he’s one and doesn’t know the difference, but he will when he’s older. Both events are special and should be celebrated on their own.”

Another noted it was similar to the taboo practice of proposing at someone else’s wedding, adding, “Can you let the special day just belong to someone else, and pick your own?”

A third was even more blunt, writing, “That depends, do you want your kid to grow up and hate you?” while another pointed out that “having your parents’ anniversary fall on your birthday for the rest of your life would suck”.

One woman commented that it could create confusion for party guests as “first birthday vibes aren’t wedding vibes, the guests will be unprepared for a wedding and be caught off guard with their attire.

Some thought a child's birthday should take precedence over a wedding anniversary.

“Opening kids birthday presents at a wedding? First birthday cake is also your wedding cake, no matter what the cake is the kid is gonna be smashing into it probably.

“People won’t make it a priority unless they know it’s a wedding, so they might not come even though they probably really want them there as guests.”

Another woman shared that her mum had upset her when she chose to re-marry on her birthday, adding that it felt like her birthday had been “taken away” when her mum chose the date.

“She thought it would be easier for my step-dad to remember the anniversary that way ... I’ve grown up and let go of this slight because what’s the point. Now my parents come to whatever birthday celebration/dinner I plan and I get them a flower arrangement,” she shared.

And while as an adult it’s “nice to celebrate together”, she added that she felt very differently when she was younger.

“But as a young girl this was tough to overcome, and reinforced my feelings weren’t considered over others.”

Others didn’t think it was a big deal to have a wedding on your child’s birthday.

“He’s one, so he doesn’t care - as long as they still celebrate his birthday each year,” one person commented.

“To those saying, ‘his birthday will always be outshined by his parents’ anniversary’ - I literally don’t know a single person on earth who celebrates their anniversary in a bigger way than their child’s birthday. It’s fine,” another wrote.