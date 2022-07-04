A TikTok user shared the disastrous results of holding in her farts around her boyfriend. Video / @casakid69

An influencer who alarmed her millions of social media users when she revealed she was in "unbearable pain" at an airport has updated fans to her condition – and it's fair to say she's a little "embarrassed".

Brazilian influencer Viih Tube, whose real name is Vitoria De Felice Moraes, alarmed her millions of social media followers after posting a photo of her being pushed through Lisbon airport in Portugal in a wheelchair.

The 21-year-old had reportedly been visiting the country for the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 music festival with her reality-star boyfriend Eliezer when she said she was "overcome with agonising pain".

But after being wheeled through the airport, she later discovered the cause of her pain was actually trapped wind.

Brazilian influencer Viih Tube told followers she was in 'unbearable pain'. Photo / Instagram

Vitoria later shared an update with her 23.4 million Instagram followers, where she managed to have a giggle about her diagnosis.

"At the airport, started to feel unbearable pain and I was even put in a wheelchair and it turned out to be gas (laughs)," she said, according to reports.

She also made a reference to Brazilian singer Pocah, who hit the headlines earlier this year over a similar incident, stating: "I understand you, mummy Pocah."

This prompted Pocah to reply: "Get well, my daughter. Farting is serious!"

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, had ended up in hospital in March after a reluctance to fart in front of her significant other resulted in a dangerous gas build-up.

She updated her millions of concerned followers after her diagnosis. Photo / Instagram

She detailed her gastrointestinal fiasco with her 15.7 million followers, explaining it began when she woke up with a horrific stomach ache.

"I woke up at 5:30am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital," Viviane said, stating she wasn't on "farting terms" with her boyfriend, and had become unwell thanks to an "accumulation of trapped gas".

Trapped gas occurs when methane does not move through one's intestines normally, causing sufferers "sharp pain or discomfort in their abdomen".

This condition is generally caused by certain foods and underlying medical conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome, rather than abstaining from flatulence.

Thankfully, doctors were able to relieve the singer.

Brazilian singer Pocah recently endured a similar pain after holding her farts in around her boyfriend. Photo / Instagram

But that's it, guys. I'm medicated and I'm fine," she concluded.

"Girls, don't be ashamed to fart in front of your guy, because what's really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you're in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being 'trapped farts.'

"From now on, I'm letting them rip, guys."