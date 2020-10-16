Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Book reviews: I Wish, I Wish; The Secret Life of the Savoy

6 minutes to read

I wish, I wish by Zirk van den Berg

Canvas

I Wish, I Wish
by Zirk van den Berg
Cuba Press $25
Reviewed by Greg Fleming

Namibian-born author Zirk van den Berg moved here in 1998 and set the local crime fiction scene alight with 2004's Nobody Dies.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.