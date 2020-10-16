Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Book review: Remote Sympathy by Catherine Chidgey

3 minutes to read

Catherine Chidgey

Canvas

Remote Sympathy
by Catherine Chidgey
(VUP, $35)
Reviewed by Sally Blundell

"There is no such thing," wrote Buchenwald survivor Jorge Semprun, "as an innocent memory." Catherine Chidgey tested these words in the award-winning The Wish Child, and returns

