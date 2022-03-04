Book review: A Very Nice Girl by Imogen Crimp

A Very Nice Girl, by Imogen Crimp

(Bloomsbury, $33)

The writer Jean Rhys was a restless soul who wrote of loneliness, class, and money. Her novel Voyage in the Dark is a brutal story of Anna, a young chorus girl who becomes involved with an older man who begins to support her financially. The title of Imogen Crimp's debut novel A Very Nice Girl takes its name from the 1934 novel, in which a character says, "you can get a very nice girl for five pounds, a very nice girl indeed; you can even get a very nice girl for nothing if you know how to go about it …"

Crimp has also called her protagonist Anna. She's a 24-year-old financially disadvantaged trainee opera singer on a scholarship alongside wealthy students at a prestigious London conservatoire. Her gruelling schedule involves singing jazz in a hotel bar (jazz is frowned upon by Anna's opera tutor, who warns it will wreck her voice).

Drifting around the butt-ends of London where the best singers, best directors and best opportunities are, Anna lives in a grimy house under the watchful eye of her oppressive hoarder landlords. The house is straight out of a kitchen sink social realist drama.

After clocking off at the hotel bar one night, Anna meets suave 38-year-old banker Max. He's extricating himself from his marriage and is attracted to Anna, his "dark-eyed bohemian" because while he has a glossy and moneyed lifestyle, his inner world is empty. Never wanting to be a banker despite staying in the profession for 15 years, he admires Anna's ability to work towards a career she is genuinely passionate about. He admits, "I'm sorry Anna. You're going to find in time I'm really not that interesting." And he isn't. He's cold, distant, unavailable - a husk. His idea of a sentimental Christmas gift for Anna is an expensive but generic gold bracelet with an "A" engraved on a charm. The parts of his world he allows Anna to access are limited to expensive dinners in nice restaurants and sex back at his glass-walled flat, which overlooks London. She's not allowed to his Oxfordshire country home or to meet his friends.

When Anna gives up her jazz singer gig, Max starts slipping her money. And this is where class and power dynamics come further into play. The problem with this novel is that the plot and characters are superficially rendered and, let's face it, the remote and unattainable handsome older man and eager-to-please younger woman trying to break into his non-existent inner world is such a well-mined narrative that it requires an attentive crafting of character and plot development for it to have interest or a point of difference. The characters lack depth and if the nuanced complexities of Anna and Max's entanglement were explored beyond a surface level, the novel would have sustained a better momentum.

However, Crimp's writing is evocative and what she has mastered here is excellent scene-building, beautifully and vividly evoking the buzz and rhythm of London with its beat and breath, always expanding while Anna stays the same. There's a strong sense too of every place Anna inhabits from her bleak flat, bars, practice rooms, her parent's stuffy home and Max's pristine but soulless apartment. A Very Nice Girl is an undemanding, easy read but I'm interested enough to read whatever Crimp writes next.

Reviewed by Kiran Dass