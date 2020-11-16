Book publisher dumps Pete Evans after controversial social media posts

Pete Evans shared a cartoon with a symbol used by the Christchurch terrorist. Photo / Instagram

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has been making headlines recently for his posts about conspiracy theories, in which he claims, among many other things, that Covid-19, the dangerous pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, is a hoax.

This weekend, Evans shared Neo-Nazi memes on his Facebook account, including a cartoon with a Neo-Nazi symbol worn by the Christchurch terrorist.

celebrity chef pete evans inevitably starts posting nazi and neo nazi memes on his facebook page. for anyone still supporting this man, and publishing him, and making him a “celebrity” — it’s probably time you took the hint pic.twitter.com/bguZRiXHkD — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) November 16, 2020

Evans posted the cartoon to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over the weekend, featuring a caterpillar with a MAGA hat and a butterfly with the Black Sun symbol, also known as the sonnenrad or sunwheel.

The Christchurch terrorist used that same symbol in his backpack and his manifesto.

In the comments, the conspiracy theorist did not deny knowing what the Neo-Nazi symbol means.

"The symbol on the butterfly is a representation of the black sun lol," one user wrote.

"I was waiting for someone to see that," Evans replied.

Evans' post generated controversy online with Facebook users saying he "outed himself as a Nazi".

"So is this you coming out as a Nazi, mate?" one commenter asked in reply to his post.

Pan Macmillan, the book publisher responsible for Evans' cookbooks, has this evening announced it will no longer continue its contractual relationship with the chef, in light of his recent posts.

In a statement posted to social media, the publisher says it "does not support the recent posts made by Pete Evans" and "will not be entering any further publishing agreements moving forward".

The publisher also clarifies that any retailer that wishes to return Evans' books can get in touch with them.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge has been pedalling anti-vaxxer stances and conspiracy theories for a while now and his latest Neo-Nazi post has reportedly been shared in a number of far-right groups online.