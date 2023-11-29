Ready to get that summer glow without the harmful UV rays? We've got you. Photo / Getty Images

Ready to get that summer glow without the harmful UV rays? We've got you. Photo / Getty Images

We lived, laughed, loved our way through the rise of foam quick tan, enjoyed the one-hour express formulas, and even dabbled in a few face tans. Now, the time has come to move the spotlight onto a new (but old) fave. Gradual tan.

Before you have a terrifying flashback to high school when you proudly sported a carrot-leg, parsnip-arms combo because you hadn’t worked out tan also goes on your upper body, let’s all just stop. With age comes wisdom, and thankfully better tanning routines.

So, now that we’ve learned all the lessons unforgiving fake tan has taught us, it’s time to ditch your foam and one-hour express tans and swap them for the low-maintenance, easy-to-use, transfer-free gradual.

So, if you’re looking for a golden glow this summer, here are the gradual tans we love the most:

Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands offers multiple gradual tanning solutions.

Bondi Sands has solidified itself as the tan brand to beat — at least that’s what all the Gen Z’s say, so it’s no surprise the company has jumped on board the gradual-tan train and released a brand-new product: Self Tan Drops.

They come in two shades (light/medium and dark), work on face and body, and to apply all you have to do is mix them with your daily moisturiser. Every drop added creates a deeper tan, meaning you can control how light or deep your bronzed glow is.

If drops aren’t your journey, the brand also offers its original Gradual Tanning Milk which comes in a 375ml bottle and is available at all major pharmacies — and even some supermarkets.

Isle of Paradise

Drops or Hyglo? Either way, you'll get the summer glow you've always dreamed of. Photo / Isle of Paradise

It might be Santa’s time to shine, but it seems tanning drops are stealing the spotlight as Isle of Paradise is also embracing the trend. Offering Self-Tanning Drops ($48) in three shades — dark, medium and light — you simply mix the drops with your moisturiser and apply. They’ve proved a fan favourite for tanning enthusiasts with one review claiming they smell “divine” as well as providing a “natural and beautiful” colour.

The brand — which is available at Mecca stores — also offers the tried-and-true Hyglo Self-Tan Serum ($57) that hydrates skin while adding a gentle glow. Made with Hyaluronic acid, the formula results in brighter, firmer and glowing skin — how can you say no to that?

James Read

H2O Tan Drops - Face. Photo / James Read

Looking for something easier to use than drops or moisturiser? Look no further. James Read Tan has the solution, and it comes in the form of H2O Tan Mist ($55). Made specifically for the face, this lightweight mist is mess-free, cooling and gives you that tropical holiday glow.

Did you just come back from Fiji? Have you enjoyed a Euro summer? Made the most of Auckland’s five minutes of sun? They’ll never know. Available at all New Zealand Mecca stores.

Tan-Luxe

Tan-Luxe's Illuminating Tanning Lotion is a must-have this summer.

If you’re looking for a tan with a bottle that will blend in with your minimalistic, neutral-tone bathroom, Tan-Luxe is for you. Perfect for all skin types from dry to oily, the gradual tan is a moisturiser formula but perhaps its most convincing selling point is the beige bottle.

It will sit unsuspectingly amongst your facial products and looks far more expensive than its $47 price tag. Available at Sephora, the tan has received rave reviews from users including one person who said it smells “delicious” while another said they would recommend it if you’re looking for a “subtle glow”.

Eco Tan

Eco Tan Face Tan Water.

Earning an average four-star review on the Sephora website, Eco Tan’s Face Tan Water is one of the best in the biz. Made with Glycolic Acid and AHAs, the liquid formula is perfect for any age group and creates a subtle glow. Best of all, it includes anti-acne ingredients to help fight breakouts and helps hide those pesky capillaries, so you’ll be left with a blotch-free complexion.

One person said the product “helped warm my tone coming into warmed months” and we can test to that. On the days you just want to go make-up free, it provides the colour your BB cream aspires to.

Dove Summer Glow

Dove Summer Glow Moisturiser. Photo / Babiche Martens

We couldn’t write this article and not pay homage to the brand that started it all, Dove.

Any woman knows it was a rite of passage to walk down the supermarket aisle begging your mum to buy you a bottle. Everyone had it and you were at the age where showing off your pale legs in a school uniform was more embarrassing than being seen in public with your parents.

At the time you had no idea how to apply tan and would end up with carrot-coloured legs and hands, but we’ve learnt our lesson and realised Dove Summer Glow is truly a cult classic.

