Blood, bones & band aids: 10 meaty questions you were too afraid to ask your butcher

13 minutes to read
Kim Knight
Summer is for salads - but also sausages. Sure, you’ll have a chickpea burger, but when will the steak be ready? As the days (and the barbecue grill plates) get hotter, the animal magnetism of,

