Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Jennifer shares first photos from wedding to Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Katharine Gates married her partner Nayel Nassar. Photo / Bill Gates via Instagram

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, has married her longtime partner, Nayel Nassar.

The 65-year-old business magnate and his 57-year-old ex-wife's 25-year-old daughter reportedly tied the knot at her horse farm in North Salem, New York, which they bought their daughter after she graduated from Stanford University.

The DailyMail.com reports that the couple had an intimate Muslim ceremony on Friday October 15, and hosted 300 guests the following night.

Jennifer Gates married her longtime partner Nayel Nassar. Photo / Jenniferkgates via Instagram

It's also claimed that Coldplay were among the performers at their reception.

Jennifer shared a stunning photo from the ceremony on her Instagram account with the caption "My universe". And her vendors shared more incredible snaps from the big day.

Bill Gates wrote in a sweet message to the couple: "Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day.

"I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."

The wedding comes almost two years after the Stanford graduates got engaged in January 2020.

Alongside snaps from an engagement shoot, Jennifer wrote: "I can hardly wait to marry you! @allanzepedaphoto."

Nayel commented at the time: "Can't wait for forever with you." Bill and Melinda are also parents to 19-year-old Phoebe and 22-year-old Rory.

The Microsoft co-founder split from Melinda in May after 27 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in August.

And Jennifer opened up about how difficult it was to "process".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating.

"It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and I am grateful for the space to do so."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald