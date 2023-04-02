Bethany Reitsma and Lillie Rohan try out some Easter treats that aren't just hot cross buns. Video / NZ Herald

It’s that time of year again - it’s a little bit chilly in the mornings, the days are getting shorter, and Easter treats are lining the supermarket shelves.

Maybe you’re overjoyed to be cracking open the first Creme Egg of the season and stockpiling hot cross buns, or maybe the traditional treats aren’t really your thing.

If you’re not a huge fan of dried fruit, spices or chocolate, then maybe it’s time to level up your Easter snacking and try something new. From boozy delights for the adults to creative Easter goodies that double as DIY activities (perfect for the school holidays), here are a few of our favourite Easter treats with a twist.

For the adults

Black Pineapple’s The Golden Egg cocktail kit

Black Pineapple Co.'s The Golden Egg Easter cocktail kit. Photo / Supplied

Why eat an Easter egg when you could drink one?

Black Pineapple Co. know how to serve up a holiday cocktail, and now they’ve launched The Golden Egg just in time for Easter. The cocktail mix is a dreamy combo of vanilla vodka, salted caramel and chocolate bitters, presented in a Twiice double chocolate edible cup. Cheers.

Black Collar Distillery chocolate vodka

Black Collar Distillery Chocolate Vodka. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Islands distillery Black Collar produces gin, vodka and rum, and now it has launched a chocolate-flavoured vodka.

Create an Easter espresso martini with a mocha twist, or you can pair it with apple juice, ginger beer or even pineapple juice for a boozy take on the Kiwi classic, Pineapple Lumps.

Jumping Goat coffee liqueur

Jumping Goat coffee liqueur. Photo / Supplied

Jumping Goat is beloved for its cold brew pairings with whiskey and vodka, and it turns out these liqueurs lend themselves perfectly to grown-up Easter treats.

Shake the Vodka Liqueur up with fresh espresso, a dash of Kahlua, 1tbsp of Nutella and some butterscotch liqueur to make its Eggspresso Martini - serve them up in a hollow Easter egg for the ultimate chocolate treat.

For the kids

Paint your own Easter cookies

Cookoo Sweets' paint your own Easter egg cookie. Photo / Supplied

Cookoo Sweets’ handcrafted Easter cookies are the perfect gift for kids - and the paint-your-own kits will keep the boredom away during the upcoming school holidays.

The budding artist in your life can choose from a giant egg or mini eggs and go wild with their imagination and colourful icing paints.

Pro tip: the adults will love these too - particularly when paired with a cocktail like we did in the video above. Easter paint and sip, anyone?

Whittaker’s Easter Kiwi

Whittakers' Easter Kiwi. Photo / Supplied

Every Kiwi kid loves a choccy Kiwi at Easter - they can choose from Whittaker’s Creamy Milk or Dark Chocolate and the best bit is, 20c from each egg sold goes to help save the kiwi.

3D chocolate bunny kit from the Warehouse

3D chocolate bunny kit from The Warehouse. Photo / Supplied

For the little ones who like to play with their food, this 3D chocolate bunny kit will keep them occupied for approximately 5 seconds before it’s devoured.

For the ones who don’t like chocolate

Hot cross bun doughnuts from The Pantry

Hot cross bun doughnuts from The Pantry. Photo / Supplied

From the kitchen of The Pantry located in The Park Hyatt hotel, these hot cross bun doughnuts are the last word in decadence.

They’re scattered with earl grey tea-soaked fruit, spiced with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and black pepper, and - the best bit - filled with vanilla custard. The custard-to-doughnut ratio does not disappoint.

Sticky date and caramel hot cross buns

Sticky date and caramel hot cross buns from New World. Photo / Supplied

Every year, we ask ourselves the question - is traditional best when it comes to hot cross buns? Or do these newfangled flavours take the crown?

This year, we’re declaring these sticky date and caramel concoctions from New World the winners - make sure you heat them up in their little tinfoil tray before tucking in.

The Macaron Company Easter macarons

The Macaron Company's Easter macarons. Photo / Supplied

These tasty treats from The Macaron Company combine all the best flavours of Easter: a bit of chocolate, a bit of citrus, a bit of spice and a bit of vanilla, in a melt-in-your-mouth macaron.