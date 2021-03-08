'Betrayal': Meghan accuses dad Thomas Markle of 'lying' to her in unseen clip from Oprah interview

Meghan Markle has finally addressed her father Thomas' "betrayal" of her to the tabloids - and revealed that her half-sister Samantha never really knew her.

In a previously unseen clip from Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, which aired yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her father "lied to her" about whether he had spoken to the press ahead of her wedding in 2018.

"There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents," she told Oprah in the clip aired by CBS this morning.

"I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy."

She revealed the UK tabloids paid people huge amounts of money to try to find her father Thomas.

"Did it feel like betrayal when you found out your father was working with the tabloids?" Oprah asked her.

"When I asked him [if he was working with them], he said no, absolutely not," Meghan said.

"He hadn't been talking to them - so he basically lied to you," Oprah went on.

"He wasn't able to do that [tell the truth] and that for me has really resonated, especially as a mother," Meghan shared.

Thomas Markle lied about working with the press, Meghan said. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone has accountability. They hunted my mom down and you've never heard her say a word."

Thomas Markle is appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (tonight NZ time) to speak to Piers Morgan in response to the Oprah interview.

Meghan also revealed that she didn't actually know her half-sister Samantha Markle, who has recently published a "tell-all" book about her called The Diary of Princess Pushy.

"It would be hard to tell all when you don't know me," Meghan said.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha recently released a tell-all book about her. Photo / Supplied

"I grew up as an only child and I wished I had siblings ... that's why I'm so excited to be pregnant so that Archie has someone.

"But the last time I saw her must have been 18 or 19 years ago."

And Samantha only changed her last name back to Markle "when I started dating Harry", Meghan said.

"I think that says enough."