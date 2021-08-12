Best man booted from wedding after 'terrible' joke about bridesmaid in speech

The joke left one bridesmaid in tears. Photo / 123RF

There's always one person who you aren't confident about trusting to talk at your wedding.

Whether it be someone who knows too much about you, a member of the wedding party who isn't the best with public speaking, or someone who likes to make inappropriate jokes, you hold your breath until their speech is over.

That's exactly what happened when one best man found a way to ruin the bride and groom's big day.

Now he's opened up how he "f***ed up" during his speech which led to him being kicked out of his best mate's wedding.

"It was going so well and people were laughing at all the right times and getting all the jokes," he revealed.

But that's when things turned sour ... Very quickly.

Wanting to wrap things up quickly, he made one final joke while addressing the bridal party. It's safe to say it spectacularly backfired.

"I said: 'Bridesmaids, I am a bit short of time here and I don't really know you all so I'd just like to say that five out of six of you look stunning today ... figure it out amongst yourselves'."

Then the room "went dead".

"I knew I'd really f**ked up," he admitted.

The best man was mortified to find out his joke left one of the bridesmaids in tears.

He explained he "didn't actually mean any of them - it was literally just nonsense", but it wasn't enough to calm the situation down.

His night was over.

"The bride came up to me and just said 'I think it's best you leave' and the groom just nodded behind her. I felt so bad and messaged them all and also apologised on the group Facebook page."

The man's post led to hundreds of comments from others about their horror experiences at weddings, including a wedding photographer who called this speech one of the worst.

"As a wedding photographer, I feel this one. Big time. I have seen some terrible best man speeches in my 400+ weddings, but if I had heard this speech, it would have been my top two or three worst ones ever. That is quite the accomplishment."

Another added some advice going forward: "You can barb the groom, you can barb the groomsmen; but bride and bridesmaids is 100 per cent 'shower with compliments' section of the speech, full stop."