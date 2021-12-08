Best looks on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

A bevy of stars have hit the red carpet for the 47th People's Choice Awards in California today, set to honour the best in pop culture for 2021 across film, television and music.

Kenan and Kel alum Kenan Thompson is hosting the ceremony, with special awards going to Halle Berry, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kim Kardashian West and Christina Aguilera.

Elsewhere, Justin Bieber leads the pack with 10 nominations, while Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh each have six nods each for Marvel's Black Widow.

But before the awards portion of the evening begins, see all the hits and misses from the red carpet.

First up, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa is adding style icon to her already-bursting CV.

The 18-year-old has been nailing it lately, opting for more daring outfit choices as she shifts from child star to teen starlet.

Here she is making an early impression at the ceremony in ethereal layered pink and not an oversized bow in sight.

Jojo Siwa was pretty in pink. Photo / Getty Images

Presenting for E! live from the red carpet, Laverne Cox is a vision in purple from her head to her toes, donning a striking feather-detailed strapless gown and matching purple hair.

Laverne Cox stuns in a feathery purple gown. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, ceremony host Thompson has the freshest white kicks in all the land to finish off his shiny blue suit.

The awards show was hosted by Kenan Thompson. Photo / Getty Images

Dancer Charli D'Amelio is channelling Jessica Rabbit in a ruched red number.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Photo / Getty Images

Model Paris Jackson is simply smouldering in a brown Vivienne Westwood doona cover with fishnets and tartan platforms. Somehow, it works.

Paris Jackson made a statement on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Selling Sunset "villain" Christine Quinn is throwing old Hollywood glamour and hair full of secrets.

Selling Sunset "villain" Christine Quinn. Photo / Getty Images

- More to come.