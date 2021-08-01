'Best day of our lives': Tim Seifert shares pics of wedding

New Zealand Black Caps cricketer, Tim Seifert, married his long-term girlfriend, Morgan Croasdale, in a gorgeous ceremony at Takapoto Estate on Friday. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand Black Caps cricketer, Tim Seifert, married his long-term girlfriend, Morgan Croasdale, in a gorgeous ceremony at Takapoto Estate on Friday. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand Black Caps cricketer, Tim Seifert, married his long-term girlfriend, Morgan Croasdale, in a gorgeous ceremony at Takapoto Estate on Friday.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper proposed to Croasdale last November in a whirlwind 24-hour window between two Twenty20 matches. Seifert's new bride is no stranger to weddings as a certified marriage celebrant with her own wedding planning business, Married by Morgan.

The rambling 600-acre estate where the wedding was held lies in the heart of the Waikato, right on Lake Karapiro.

Croasdale looked stunning in a custom wedding dress by New Zealand design house Hera Couture. Seifert's suit was a trusty number from NZ's own Barkers.

Seifert and Croasdale's wedding was attended by many well known Kiwis, including radio stars Polly "PJ" Harding and Caitlin Marett. The day after the wedding, Harding shared two photos to her instagram, one featuring herself alongside Marret and newly married Croasdale. The trio looked relaxed and happy.

Fellow cricketer Jimmy Neesham was one of many to offer congratulations on Instagram, saying: "Congrats guys".

Seifert was due a happy ending after being left behind in Covid-19 ravaged India after testing positive for the virus prior to returning to New Zealand after the cricket test series there. Seifert was taken to quarantine and was left alone to recover from the virus before returning home.