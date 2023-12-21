From lip plumpers to protagonist fake tans, here are our beauty faves of the year. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

In the last few years, the beauty industry really has taken centre stage, with us the infatuated audience looking on in awe.

But with so many brands, ambassadors and beauty tricks to try, sorting through the hacks and the hoaxes can feel like swimming against the tide while being pummelled by waves of new product launches and struggling to keep afloat with all the new must-trys.

So, to sort through the overwhelming world of beauty, we’ve revealed some of the things we couldn’t live without this year and the products that stood out - without breaking the bank.

From hair heroes and skincare saviours to holy grail products that can be found in any well-stocked purse - here are 2023′s best beauty buys under $100.

Kosas Wet lip oil plumping treatment gloss

Kosas wet lip oil. Photo / Mecca

The search for the perfect gloss often ends empty-handed and dry-lipped. However, the hunt has been fruitful this year for we stumbled upon this Kosas essential that glosses, hydrates and plumps, without the stickiness we so often associate with the noughties fav.

$40 from Mecca

Rose Inc cream blush

Rose Inc cream blush. Photo / Mecca

When romance is in short supply but a blush is much in demand, we turn to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty empire to supply us with rosy cheeks. Refillable and multi-purpose, the Rose Inc Cream blush can double as a lip tint and a skincare hack thanks to its nourishing ingredients. And with a formula that melts into your skin, we give it a 10 out of 10 across the board.

$54 from Mecca

Loops face mask

Loops face masks. Photo / Loops

2023 was the year self-care was the protagonist and socialising took the backseat - and our skin has never looked better. Of course, one can only thank Friday nights in with a face mask, a movie and an early night for the beauty transformation. Because crying over your ex in an alleyway at 3am never helped those under eyes.

$49 from Loops

La Roche-Posay Anthelios ultra-light invisible fluid SPF50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+. Photo / Life Pharmacy

When it comes to bag essentials that you would never lose in a hurry, this lightweight everyday sunscreen probably comes up tops. We would rather box dye our eyebrows and pluck our lashes than leave the house without our daily SPF, which is why it’s a relief we have found a formula that isn’t sticky, doesn’t cause breakouts and is pocket-sized - perfect for when you’re catching some rays while on-the-go.

$36.99 from Life Pharmacy

Elleffect The Tan

Elleffect The Tan. Photo / Mecca

The real ones know you’re never fully dressed without a sun-kissed tan. But when a golden hue is accompanied by orange-stained bed sheets, biscuit-smelling clothes and a sticky post-application feeling, sometimes it feels easier to reflect light than rock a tan.

However, Elleffect’s The Tan not only has a rosy smell and natural glow but is super comfy to wear throughout the day and the night. Lying in the sun has just come in second thanks to this tan in a bottle.

$49.50 from Mecca

Lush Super Milk conditioning spray

Lush Super Milk hair conditioner. Photo / Lush

2023 was the year Hair-Tok (hair-related TikToks) reigned supreme, ensuring that - in a year of big things - tresses were the least of our stresses. This conditioning spray is a perfect after-shower must to keep hair soft, nourished and protected while not weighing down your locks - or your mood.

But what is most talked about in the social sphere and girls’ group chat is the product’s delicious scent, which had people - me included - buying the stuff by the bottle.

$57 from Lush

Rio Deo 62 Aluminium-Free Deodorant

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo 62 Aluminium-Free Deodorant. Photo / Mecca

Sol de Janeiro have long been filling our spaces with summer-inspired fragrances, dabbling in sprays, lotions and haircare and affirming themselves as the scent of the season. However, the introduction of their aluminium-free, baking soda-free deodorant this year was a game-changer.

A roll-on deodorant that eliminates odour, soothes skin and helps fight ingrown hairs - in the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream scent - this easy throw-in-your-bag beauty pick was the real MVP in 2023 - it is the “pits” without it.

$31 from Mecca

Emma Lewisham illuminating face & body oil

Emma Lewisham Illuminating Face & Body Oil. Photo / Mecca

New Zealand’s national treasure, Emma Lewisham, is no stranger in the trailblazing game, from refillable packaging to 100 per cent natural ingredients and no testing on animals.

So, when the brand brainstormed a face and body oil that both illuminated and hydrated with a summer-essential glow, we knew it was going to make waves in the skincare game. Leaving your skin soft and smooth with a sun-kissed hue, this game-changer was a staple in our beauty regimes all year round.

$90 from Emma Lewisham

Megan Watts is a Lifestyle Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, TikTok beauty hacks and doing things for the plot.











