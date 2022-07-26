Emma Lewisham has announced her luxury skincare products will soon be available at Mecca. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Kiwi skincare brand Emma Lewisham made history last year when it became the first carbon-positive beauty brand in the world.

Now it's about to become more accessible than ever by launching in Mecca stores across the country.

It's the biggest New Zealand-owned brand ever to launch under the Mecca umbrella. From August 23, you'll be able to purchase Emma Lewisham products at Mecca stores - and refill your empties when you run out of serum or moisturiser.

Being refillable and completely recyclable is a huge part of the brand's ethos, and with her products available at Mecca, founder Lewisham hopes the beauty giant will help her mission to "transform the beauty industry to one that is circular".

It's an "exciting" milestone for the brand, she tells the Herald.

"I feel incredibly grateful - I believe we have a real opportunity to influence meaningful and lasting change within the beauty industry both here in New Zealand and abroad."

Mecca has made a name for itself by making beauty and skincare more accessible to shoppers, from the inexpensive to the luxury products on the market.

Now Lewisham hopes the launch will encourage other beauty brands to switch to the circular beauty model. The beauty industry produces over 120 billion units of packaging a year - and it's estimated that less than 9 per cent of all plastics ever made have been recycled.

"Most people aren't aware that almost no beauty packaging is recycled through our kerbside recycling system here in New Zealand. So, while most beauty packaging may be technically recyclable, in reality it's being filtered out and sent straight to landfill," she says.

"Recycling simply isn't the answer. The future of beauty must be a circular model built around refills."

The brand will also launch online only in Australia, heading to Aussie Mecca stores from January 2023.

It's the biggest New Zealand brand launch Mecca has ever had. And the beauty giant's head of skincare Camille Peressini says shoppers will be "thrilled" to have access to Emma Lewisham in store.

"The brand launch demonstrates our continued commitment to the New Zealand market. Our incredible Mecca skincare specialists can provide unrivalled product knowledge and personalised Emma Lewisham routine recommendations and experiences for customers new to the brand or looking to refill their favourite products."

It comes after Emma Lewisham became the world's first carbon positive beauty brand last year, endorsed by environmentalist Dr Jane Goodall.

In February this year, the brand achieved B Corp status - just one of two B Corp certified beauty brands in New Zealand.