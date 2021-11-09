Bella Hadid posts series of crying photos, details mental health battle

"There is always light at the end of the tunnel." Picture: Instagram/bellahadid

US supermodel Bella Hadid has posted a string of crying photos on Instagram, telling her fans she's suffered emotional breakdowns "every day and night for years".

The 25-year-old former Victoria's Secret model, who is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid, uploaded a video of Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, talking about her mental health, before discussing her own struggles in a lengthy post.

Alongside nine photos of herself where she is seen crying, Hadid wrote: "This is pretty much my everyday, every night. For a few years now.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.

"Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles … it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.

"It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

Hadid has previously spoken about her struggles in the modelling industry, after having walked in the now-defunct Victoria's Secret Runway Show for three years. She said she "never felt powerful" wearing lingerie on the iconic catwalk.

"For a while I just didn't want to talk about it, and I've gone through a lot in the past few years with my health," she said at the Vogue Fashion Festival in 2019.

"I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn't make sense.

"I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral."

It comes after Hadid's sister, Gigi, recently split with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, following his nasty row with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik was charged last month with four criminal offences of harassment and has pleaded no contest, according to TMZ.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Malik was at the home he shared with Gigi in Pennsylvania on September 29 before an argument broke out.

Malik allegedly "called Yolanda a f***ing Dutch s**t," and commanded her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter."

He also referred to the infant as "the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***", according to court documents.

Malik then allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," though the singer has denied any sort of physical contact.

According to court documents, the UK native then screamed at Gigi, the mother of their 1-year-old daughter Khai, to: "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house."

