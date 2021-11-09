Masked Singer returning to Three in 2022, Masterchef NZ is back and Nadia's Farm to launch

The Masked Singer NZ is returning for a second season. Photo / Three

A popular reality show is returning to NZ screens in 2022 as Discovery dials up its focus on local content.

While the Herald's Entertainment editor rejoiced "thank god it's over," in her final recap, the relief will be short-lived, because The Masked Singer is returning for another season.

In 2021 "Tuatara", aka Jason Kerrison, won the singing show, which sees stars disguised under elaborate costumes perform in front of a panel of judges. Contestants are tasked with guessing which famous faces their voices belong to.

And while the 2021 version of the show was met with fiery reviews from critics, Discovery stated it was a "ratings winner".

Discovery has today unveiled its programming from 2022, including a slate of brand new local reality shows and the return of local favourites.

The popular cooking show Masterchef NZ is making a comeback after six years, and this time it will screen on Three. TVNZ previously held the broadcast rights to the format.

And in another reality format coup, ThreeNow will screen a brand new season of Heartbreak Island. The show will begin filming early next year, and Discovery cites the format as being a hit with international audiences.

Other highlights for Three include the previously announced new season of Dancing With The Stars NZ, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kiwi chef and Masterchef NZ alumni Nadia Lim will front Nadia's Farm, which promises a look inside her rural life.

The new show My Town Makeover will feature a deserving Kiwi town receiving a new look and Sort Your Life Out will feature extreme Marie Kondo-style home decluttering.

Melissa Chan-Green and Ryan Bridge will front Three's morning current affairs show. Photo / Supplied

And a brand new original NZ format Tracked will see teams of two from around the world race through NZ landscapes all while evading a group of elite trackers in a bid to make it to an evacuation zone.

Viewer favourites David Lomas Investigates is back, as well as 7 Days, and Match Fit Fans of The Block NZ will have a lot to look forward to when it returns for its 10th season and audience favourites compete against each other during a redemption special.

Discovery ANZ also announced the rebrand of its morning current affairs show this morning, and confirmed a new co-host.

Newshub's Melissa Chan-Green will join Ryan Bridge on the show, with a shortened title "AM".

It was a big day for Discovery ANZ which also announced two new channels: Rush, which caters for fans of high-energy adventure shows like Man vs. Wild, and Gusto which will replace Choice TV and will feature Changing Rooms UK, Finding Alice, and Great Southern Truckers.

"In 2022, viewers can expect our most compelling local production slate ever along with more of Discovery's great international formats and talent," Glen Kyne, senior vice-president and general manager ANZ said.