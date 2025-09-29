Advertisement
Basketball star Tiana Mangakahia dies of breast cancer weeks before joining Wellington’s Tokomanawa Queens

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Tiana Mangakahia (Ngāti Huarere) was a former Sydney Flames WNBL guard. Photo / Supplied

Basketball star Tiana Mangakahia was just 30 years old when she died from triple-negative breast cancer.

Mangakahia (Ngāti Huarere) was a former Sydney Flames WNBL guard, Australian representative, Syracuse University female athlete of the year and a representative of the New Zealand Māori basketball team, Poitūkohu Māori o Aotearoa.

