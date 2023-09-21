Voyager 2023 media awards

Barbietox, buccal fat and the beauty trends Kiwis should be wary of

By
8 mins to read
A cosmetic treatment known as Barbietox uses large amounts of Botox to give patients a more slender, Barbie-like neck. Photo / Getty Images

Just when you thought the pastel hype from the Barbie movie had reached its rosy peak, another trend inspired by the doll that took over the world has cropped up. This time in the cosmetic

