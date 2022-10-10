Meet the new Barbie X Brianne West, created in honour of the trailblazing Kiwi woman behind Ethique and Nous. Photo / Supplied

Alongside the likes of Shonda Rhymes and Pat McGrath, New Zealand beauty brand founder and CEO Brianne West is being honoured as one of 12 Barbie Role Models for 2022 - created to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers.

West is behind the natural beauty brand Ethique and is a partner in the social impact investment fund Nous. In both ventures, she has demonstrated her work as an environmentalist and social entrepreneur.

Brianne West says having a Barbie made in her image alongside other game-changing women is "a real honour". Photo / Supplied

Joining a list of Kiwi women including Karen Walker, Valerie Adams and Melodie Robinson, who have all had Barbies made in their image, Christchurch-based West says the accolade is "... a real honour, and to be alongside women around the world doing incredible things.

"Also, having role models across all industries that are as diverse as the real world is, is enormously important."

West is said to be deeply passionate about protecting and restoring the environment, and believes that we can have a healthy, awe-inspiring environment, with shared equity for all and sustainable economic growth.

According to a study funded by Barbie's creator, Mattel, women are still underrepresented in leadership roles and this can have a direct impact on girls as they grow up.

The research, conducted at NYU, found that girls aged 5-10 are less likely to raise their hand in scenarios like leading a group activity and discovered when they do volunteer to take on extra responsibilities, they expect they will experience social backlash from peers.

But the study also found when both girls and boys were presented with female role models to look up to, they became more inclined to put their hand up to lead in group settings.

Mattel's senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls, Lisa McKnight, says: "We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it's so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who've daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today.

"We're proud to honour global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories."