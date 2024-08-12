Banksy has produced seven murals in seven days across London. Photo / Banksy, Instagram

A new Banksy mural was discovered in London today NZT, with the notorious artist confirming it was his work.

Banksy appears to be on a creative spree; this is the seventh work he’s done in seven days around the British city.

Previous works were of a goat, monkeys, elephants, a wolf, pelicans, and a cat. This latest creation from the Bristol-born artist turns a City of London police sentry box into what looks like an aquarium full of piranhas.

Banksy confirmed it was an original, via social media, posting an image of a policeman taking a photo but no caption to explain the meaning.