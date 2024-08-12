Advertisement
Banksy paints seventh mural in London of piranhas on police sentry box

Reuters
By Sachin Ravikumar
2 mins to read
Banksy has produced seven murals in seven days across London. Photo / Banksy, Instagram

A new Banksy mural was discovered in London today NZT, with the notorious artist confirming it was his work.

Banksy appears to be on a creative spree; this is the seventh work he’s done in seven days around the British city.

Previous works were of a goat, monkeys, elephants, a wolf, pelicans, and a cat. This latest creation from the Bristol-born artist turns a City of London police sentry box into what looks like an aquarium full of piranhas.

Banksy confirmed it was an original, via social media, posting an image of a policeman taking a photo but no caption to explain the meaning.

The police box is reportedly on Ludgate Hill, close to St Paul’s Cathedral. The City of London Corporation, which owns the box, was forced to put barriers around it after crowds of visitors attempted to see the new work, the BBC reported.

Dozens commented on the post, suggesting meanings behind the piece.

“All are images of animals so gives certain hints to George Orwell’s book Animal Farm where the animals represents the people rebellion against the government,” one person suggested. “George Orwell animal farm reference,” another agreed.

“Modern day piranhas” one person commented, referencing the policeman in the photo.

Many claimed this was Banksy’s best work.

While the work’s exact meaning is unknown, all seven artworks have featured animals. In the past, Banksy has used graffiti as a way to make statements about war, conflict, and politics.

Some have speculated that the work is related to recent riots and racist attacks in the United Kingdom while others suggested that it’s more of a broad message about humanity’s self-destruction.

