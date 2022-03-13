Is this Lady Gaga's most chic look yet? Photo / Getty Images

Is this Lady Gaga's most chic look yet? Photo / Getty Images

This year's Bafta's red carpet brings old Hollywood glamour peppered with some unexpected prints and exaggerated shapes.

With Kiwi director Jane Campion scooping up two of the biggest awards of the night - Best Director and Best Film for The Power of the Dog - it's all eyes on London's Royal Albert Hall.

Here are the best dressed as they arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. Photo / Getty Images

As far from memories of her meat dress as one could possibly get, Lady Gaga is the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in this deep green Ralph Lauren Collection gown - which reportedly took 150 hours to make.

Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett. Photo / Getty Images

Making a statement in Valentino, Cyrano star Haley Bennett takes on a contemporary twist to a classic, voluminous gown with graphic prints in exaggerated forms.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek. Photo / Getty Images

Statuesque and regal, Salma Hayek cuts a sleek silhouette in this deep purple Gucci dress. Her House of Gucci character, Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, would certainly approve.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya. Photo / Getty Images

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya jazzed up his navy suit with some elaborate sleeves and trim in furry teal blue.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell. Photo / Getty Images

Ever the catwalk model, Campbell is chic and debonair in floor-length black velvet with sleeves to match.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson. Photo / Getty Images

The deep V of her velvet halter, the high cut of her tulle feather skirt and the straps of her black heels snaking up her legs make for an edgy look for Emma.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is all grown up in this custom velvet and lace Louis Vuitton number complete with long gloves and a slicked back 'do.

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan. Photo / Getty Images

Pam & Tommy actor Sebastian Stan switched up his red carpet look by going sans-tie and incorporating a metal-ringed collar to his suit instead.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is all blue sparkles and black tulle in this tiered Giambattista Valli Couture number, offset by a big bow and an even bigger smile.

