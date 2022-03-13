This year's Bafta's red carpet brings old Hollywood glamour peppered with some unexpected prints and exaggerated shapes.
With Kiwi director Jane Campion scooping up two of the biggest awards of the night - Best Director and Best Film for The Power of the Dog - it's all eyes on London's Royal Albert Hall.
Here are the best dressed as they arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony.
Lady Gaga
As far from memories of her meat dress as one could possibly get, Lady Gaga is the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in this deep green Ralph Lauren Collection gown - which reportedly took 150 hours to make.
Haley Bennett
Making a statement in Valentino, Cyrano star Haley Bennett takes on a contemporary twist to a classic, voluminous gown with graphic prints in exaggerated forms.
Salma Hayek
Statuesque and regal, Salma Hayek cuts a sleek silhouette in this deep purple Gucci dress. Her House of Gucci character, Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, would certainly approve.
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya jazzed up his navy suit with some elaborate sleeves and trim in furry teal blue.
READ MORE: • Jane Campion wins Best Director and Best Film for Power of the Dog
Naomi Campbell
Ever the catwalk model, Campbell is chic and debonair in floor-length black velvet with sleeves to match.
Emma Watson
The deep V of her velvet halter, the high cut of her tulle feather skirt and the straps of her black heels snaking up her legs make for an edgy look for Emma.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is all grown up in this custom velvet and lace Louis Vuitton number complete with long gloves and a slicked back 'do.
Sebastian Stan
Pam & Tommy actor Sebastian Stan switched up his red carpet look by going sans-tie and incorporating a metal-ringed collar to his suit instead.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson is all blue sparkles and black tulle in this tiered Giambattista Valli Couture number, offset by a big bow and an even bigger smile.
More to come ...