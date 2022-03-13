The Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch takes to the stage to accept Jane Campion's Director Award on her behalf. Video / BAFTA

The Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch takes to the stage to accept Jane Campion's Director Award on her behalf. Video / BAFTA

The BAFTAS are back with a celebrity-packed live ceremony - and a Kiwi director has already taken out two of the biggest awards of the night.

Filmmaker Jane Campion has won Best Director for her film The Power of the Dog, which also took home Best Film.

The western film is one of the biggest contenders alongside Dune, Belfast, and West Side Story in terms of nominations, with 8 nods in total.

Campion's BAFTA wins come after she copped some criticism for filming The Power of the Dog, set in Montana in the US, in Aotearoa.

Popular western actor Sam Elliott slammed the director on a podcast earlier this month, saying, "What the f*** does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the f*** does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was'."

Campion hit back at the criticism, labelling it "sexist" and said Elliot was acting like a "b****".

Australian comedian Rebel Wilson is hosting the event, which also featured Dame Shirley Bassey performing a James Bond theme to mark 60 years of the franchise.

An unforgettable way to open the show as we celebrate 60 years of Bond! Thank you Dame @ShirleyBassey ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bteRQYNWi8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Will Smith has beaten out Leonardo DiCaprio and Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Leading Actor for his turn as tennis great Richard Williams in King Richard.

The Daily Telegraph's film critic Robbie Collin called it a "shock" win for the actor, commenting, "If Benedict Cumberbatch can't win at home for his career-capping performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, where can he?"

And Joanna Scanlan has taken home the coveted Best Leading Actress for her role in indie debut After Love, beating Lady Gaga.

An incredible moment for Joanna Scanlan as she wins the Award for Leading Actress #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/yW6XNPXism — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Earlier, sci-fi epic Dune took home the first two awards of the night in the Best Special Effects and Cinematography categories.

An incredible moment for Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer as they accept the Award for Special Visual Effects #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1Fh0tb7E6i — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

MORE TO COME:

Best film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter on the BAFTAs red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

WINNER: Belfast

Leading actress

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - Coda

Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson - Passing

WINNER: Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

WINNER: Will Smith - King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

WINNER: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Supporting actor

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

WINNER: Troy Kotsur - Coda

Director

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau - Titane

WINNER: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

WINNER: Lashana Lynch

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

WINNER: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

WINNER: Drive My Car

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

WINNER: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated film

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

WINNER: Encanto

Original screenplay

Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Adapted screenplay

Winner: Coda - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

WINNER: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Original score

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

WINNER: Dune - Hans Zimmer

Casting

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WINNER: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

WINNER: Dune - Greig Fraser

Costume design

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

WINNER: Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Editing

Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

WINNER: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Production design

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

WINNER: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Make-up and hair

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

Sound

Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

WINNER: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Special visual effects

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

WINNER: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

British short film

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

WINNER: The Black Cop

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Night of the Living Dread

WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons