Backpacker in Australia searching for friends as loneliness sets in

Unable to return home to Germany, Line Schallmayer decided to make the most of her situation in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Stranded German traveller Line Schallmayer has spent the last nine months only speaking to men on dates or children under the age of 10.

She's sick of it.

So the 20-year-old backpacker, now working as an au pair in Port Macquarie, took matters into her own hands by begging for some "girlfriends" on a community Facebook page.

From Frankfurt, Germany, Schallmayer was overwhelmed by the response, with more than two dozen Australians wanting to meet her.

"I feel that I am desperately in need for some girly girlfriends," Schallmayer told news.com.au.

"Travelling is nice and stuff but sometimes you really feel lonely and I miss talking to someone who isn't a child or a Tinder date."

The University of Heidelberg student arrived in Brisbane, Queensland, in late March, just two weeks before Australia's nationwide lockdown.

Line's backpacking plans were crushed once Covid-19 struck. Photo / Supplied

A ticket back to Germany cost her A$8000 ($8400) – more than all her savings, so she was left with no choice but to stay in Australia.

Now, after nine months stuck in a foreign country, Schallmayer is feeling the sting of loneliness.

She says she's not the only traveller feeling this way.

She briefly travelled after lockdown restrictions eased, driving along the east coast with four other stranded backpackers. One was from China, one from Slovakia and the final girl was from Germany, like her.

But they have all since gone home, caving into the pressures of homesickness exacerbated by Covid-19.

Schallmayer with her younger sister, who she misses dearly. Photo / Supplied

"It (the loneliness) started a couple of weeks ago," she said.

"Christmas season, so I started missing my family, especially my sister."

She booked a flight to go home, with ticket prices dropping to just $1000 in September.

However, on her way back down to Sydney, she passed through the mid north coast town of Port Macquarie, and said she "fell in love with it". She cancelled her ticket and decided to try out the beachside town for a few weeks.

Schallmayer soon found accommodation after scoring a job as an au pair.

She looks after a 3-year-old and a 10-year-old, helping their single mum run the household.

"The mum is the only adult person I'm talking to," she said.

Other than Tinder dates, that is.

"With all these Tinder boys, I'm so sick of small talk," she said.

"I just want a girlfriend to chat to."

So Schallmayer joined lots of local Facebook groups hoping to fight against the loneliness for a second time.

The 20-year-old during her travels in Australia after Covid-19 restrictions eased. Photo / Supplied

"I would love to catch up for a coffee, a day at the beach, nice walks or a movie night to make some friends," she posted to the Facebook group Mid North Coast Gal Pals.

"Feel free to contact me, I would be more than happy!!"

Within a few hours, she received an overwhelming amount of support.

More than 50 people liked her post and a further 20 offered to meet up.

Schallmayer has since had a coffee with one of them and has another coffee date lined up with another local tomorrow.

Schallmayer feels she's getting an authentic travelling experience.

"I didn't come to Australia to just meet people from Germany, I came to meet Australians," she said.

The German Au Pair is stranded in Australia and is taking extreme measures to make friends. Photo / Supplied

Now the German university student is determined to stay in Australia until her visa runs out in March next year.

She had some words for other stranded backpackers in a similar situation to her.

"It's normal to feel lonely every now and again," she said.

"Just hard to make good girlfriends in a small town like Port Macquarie.

"Don't be afraid to reach out."