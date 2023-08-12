Picking a name for your baby can be a difficult choice, but this baby naming website may help you narrow down the list. Photo / 123rf

With the number of names in the world, choosing one for your baby can take days, months, or even years, but a recent article may have helped narrow down your list.

According to the New York Post, the baby naming website Nameberry has revealed that when it comes to baby names, there are some you should avoid.

Dubbing them the most controversial names to pick due to negative associations, offensive roots or awkward pronunciations, the naming site says you should avoid certain names like Adonia, Honey and Azriel, among others.

In an article released on the website, writer Emma Waterhouse claimed parents-to-be should avoid the name Adonis which is traditionally, a nod to the Greek goddess Aphrodite.

When picking a baby name it's best to avoid ones with religious meanings.

Explaining that the meaning of the name is associated with beauty, Waterhouse said “it could be an awkward name to wear for someone who doesn’t fit the dictionary definition” of beauty.

Elsewhere, she said the name “Honey” while cute for a baby, could see some “awkward” moments when the child or adult is at school or in the workplace.

Nameberry stated Pip, Teddy, Kitty and Coco are also names that could result in awkward moments and are more suited to a pet than a human.

As for other names listed in the controversial section of the website, many with religious monikers were included. Azriel was used as an example with the website claiming it could appear “strange” to use as it is often a name given to “angel of death” figures in religions such as Islam, Christianity and Sikhism.

Cohen, which means “priest” has also been included in the names to avoid as it is a sacred Jewish surname, however, Waterhouse said its popularity has risen in recent years.

It has been “boosted by its appealing sound and cool surname style,” Waterhouse said adding, “But its ascent is now starting to slow – perhaps a sign that some parents are thinking twice before choosing such a polarising baby name.”

Bodhi, Messiah, Saint, Bishop, Torah and Veda, were also listed as spiritual names to avoid.

Other names that the website listed saw Harvey - due to disgraced Hollywood heavyweight, Harvey Weinstein, Karen, due to the negative connotations it carries in society and any baby names that have associations to politics and television series.

Geographical names such as Asia, Kenya or Malaysia, or tribal names, such as Dakota, Cree or Cheyenne were also noted as ones to avoid when picking a name for your newborn.