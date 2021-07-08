Baby monitor alerts US mum to infant's close call with fallen tree

Kale, Courtney and Cannon Buchholtz are pictured. Thankfully, no one was injured when the tree fell through their roof over the weekend. Photo / Courtney Buchholtz

It was a regular Friday night for Courtney Buchholz and her family.

The Louisiana mum gave her 5-month-old son Cannon a bath with her husband Kale and put him to bed.

She turned the baby monitor on and settled in for the night while a storm brewed outside.

Minutes later, the couple heard a crash, with Courtney thinking lighting had struck the house.

But when she looked at the baby monitor on her phone, she saw debris falling on to Cannon.

"I got up immediately and ran," Courtney told Fox.

But it wasn't the window that was an issue.

Instead, a huge oak tree had crashed through the roof right over Cannon's cot.

A tree recently fell through the roof of Courtney Buchholtz's house, right over her five-month-old son's cot. Photo / Courtney Buchholtz

The parents ran into his room to find the ceiling had fallen in with insulation flung everywhere.

Cannon was crying, to Courtney's delight, who told Fox: "You screaming, you breathing".

After wading through the debris she managed to grab Cannon and washed him off to check for injuries.

Luckily, Cannon suffered no injuries but needed cleaning after debris covered his face and body.

Courtney believes Cannon's late older brother, who died in 2016, was looking out for him.

"I truly, truly believe that [Cannon's] big brother was there protecting him and making sure that nothing was going to happen to him," she said.

The tree – which is on a neighbour's land – damaged much more than just Cannon's room.

"Our hall bathroom is destroyed, too, and our bedroom and our bathroom," she said.

"Our house is completely unlivable right now. So we're just kind of waiting and see what insurance says and all that stuff."

Aside from Cannon's bedroom, the oak tree destroyed the master bedroom, the master bathroom and their hall bathroom. The house is currently unliveable. Photo / Courtney Buchholtz

To make matters worse, Courtney's grandmother died on Sunday.

"We're just kind of pushing forward, just kind of waiting to see how things play out."

It will be the second time the family has to fix their home after it was destroyed in the 2016 Louisiana floods.

"We've done this before, unfortunately. But, you know, like I told someone before is, we'll take this mess any day, you know, as long as we're all safe and healthy and no one was hurt in what happened."