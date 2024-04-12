Persimmon, walnut and ginger crumble. Photo / Babiche Martens

Figs, passionfruit and persimmons all arrive in autumn – here’s how to make them sing.

Autumn fruits have begun their roll out, with the arrival of feijoas, in particular, heralding a new season. But there are more autumn wonders to explore – here we celebrate the short and sweet fruit of the season, with recipes that make them shine.

Passionfruit

Passionfruit are an early autumn treat.This sweet, tangy fruit, from the genus Passiflora, derives its name from the passion flower. Spanish missionaries in the 16th century associated the intricate structure of the passionflower with elements of the Passion of Christ. European explorers later encountered the delicious fruit of the passionflower vine and named it “passionfruit” in reference to its origin. The fruit is rich in nutrients, including vitamin C and fibre. Widely used in culinary applications, passionfruit is prized for its tangy flavour in drinks, desserts and preserves. Try it here in a truly delicious passionfruit tart with coconut recipe. For a comprehensive collection of all our passionfruit recipes, click here.

Passionfruit tart with coconut. Photo / Babiche Martens

Figs

Figs are up next, hitting their stride in April especially. These fruits of the Ficus genus, originate from the Mediterranean region and western Asia. They’re nutritionally rich, containing fibre, vitamins and minerals like potassium and calcium. Figs have been cultivated for thousands of years and hold cultural significance in many cultures. They can be consumed fresh or dried and used in cooking and baking and as a natural sweetener. Figs also have medicinal properties, historically used to treat ailments like digestive issues and skin conditions. They’re delicious with cheese, especially blue and goat’s cheese. But we love them in this ginger and Cointreau-spiked roasted fig fool recipe. If you need more inspiration, a delicious collection of fig recipes is available here.

Roasted fig fool. Photo / Babiche Martens

Persimmons

Persimmons, from the genus Diospyros, are fruit-bearing trees native to East Asia. They turn up in stores here in April and May with the main variety available being the non-astringent Fuyu, which can be eaten when firm. Persimmons are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. They’re used in various culinary dishes, including salads, desserts and preserves. Choose firm fruits with a vibrant orange colour and glossy skin, avoiding those with soft spots or blemishes. Store ripe persimmons at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, for up to a few days. To prolong freshness, you can refrigerate them in a plastic bag for up to several weeks. Unripe persimmons can ripen at room temperature or faster in a paper bag with an apple or banana to expedite the process. Try them in a salad such as this persimmon salad with roast chicken and agrodolce recipe or for a sweet treat make this cosy, autumnal walnut, ginger and persimmon crumble recipe (pictured at top).

Persimmon salad with roast chicken and agrodolce. Photo / Babiche Martens



