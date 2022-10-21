The 27-year-old has landed jobs she isn’t qualified for – but struggles to stick around. Photo / Instagram @KanikaBatra

An Australian woman who has been medically diagnosed as a sociopath has opened up about how the condition affects her work life.

Kanika Batra, a former Miss World Australia finalist, shared a video discussing the pros and cons of living with the anti-social personality disorder (ASPD).

ASPD, also referred to as sociopathy, is a mental disorder in which a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others.

Other common traits of the condition include a lack of empathy as well as having a tendency to lie and manipulate.

The 27-year-old explained she often applies for roles she has little experience in, and remarkably, despite the fact she admits she’s “incapable” of doing them – she will often land them and quickly climb the ladder.

“Because I have no anxiety, I go for job opportunities that I’m often not capable of and not qualified for,” she said in a recent video.

“Somehow I always manage to get the job, if I get to the interview stage I always get the job.

“Because I have no guilt or empathy I will do whatever I need to get to the top.”

Kanika, who has previously spoken out about being a narcissist, went on to list some of her cons in the workplace – stating her “lack of consistency” was an issue.

“I think there’s been about two or three jobs where I just stopped turning up,” she said.

“I’ve gotten time off because my grandmother has died.

“My grandmother has now died five times. Unfortunately, she’s still alive.”

Kanika also revealed she once “disappeared” from a job on a tropical Queensland island after realising it wasn’t what she thought it would be once she got there.

“I really wanted to work in the Whitsundays because it’s stunning,” she said.

“But when I got there I realised how old and boring everyone was so I disappeared.

“In summary I am very good at getting jobs, I’m very bad at keeping them.”

During an interview with news.com.au’s Kinda Sorta Dating podcast, Kanika previously said she finds it “hard to be a morally good” person and is regularly unfaithful in relationships.

It was Kanika’s YouTube video called “Interview with a sociopath” that first catapulted her mental health condition into global headlines in April 2021.

In the clip, which has been viewed 269,349 times to date, the Sydney-based model said she has been assessed by “a dozen” psychiatrists who have concluded she has “anti-social and narcissistic personality”.

Discussing how she has cheated in three of her past five relationships, Kanika said she felt no remorse over her actions.

“I just didn’t have that sort of regard for that person because it didn’t make me feel bad to see somebody else,” she said.

“It didn’t make me feel guilty. I didn’t get home and then like, not sleep at night because I had betrayed somebody. It’s easy for us to switch that part off [and] compartmentalise.”

Kanika said she is likely to show her “mean streak” to people who hurt her and she can be “quite vengeful”.

Although she doesn’t regret her past actions, the beauty queen said she tries to avoid making mistakes twice.

Kanika also admitted it is rare that she feels truly happy.

She explained: “I feel satisfied with life, I feel that I’m doing adequately well, but I don’t think I experience happiness in the same way a neurotypical would.”

She now runs a popular TikTok page where she opens up about her day-to-day life living with her ASPD and has amassed almost 100,000 followers.

The comments sections on her videos are littered with an array of mixed reactions.

While some took comfort from her clips, declaring “now I know I’m not a sociopath” others were shocked by the condition.

“My brain can’t comprehend not experiencing anxiety,” one said.

“This is fascinating,” another wrote.

