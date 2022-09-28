Television host Trisha Goddard is adamant Meghan is the victim of bullying. Video / Nine Network

Television host Trisha Goddard is adamant Meghan is the victim of bullying. Video / Nine Network

Hollie Hughes, Liberal Senator for New South Wales, has spoken out about the backlash she received over comments about Meghan Markle, saying she doesn't like the Duchess of Sussex.

She was slammed online for describing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "awful, revolting, revolting people" in an extraordinary spray on the eve of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

During an interview with GB News' Dan Wootton Tonight, Hughes said the reaction she received was "extraordinary".

"The backlash I received from some of these people, I seem to have turned them into monarchists overnight in the way that they support Meghan and the family," she said on the programme.

"It's extraordinary. Perhaps if I say something about [Prince] Andrew, I can boost his PR as well."

The politician said her comments about Meghan had nothing to do with race.

"The way that I feel about her and think about her has nothing to do with race," she said.

"The fact that she had to apologise to a court for misleading them when she said she had nothing to do with the unauthorised biography but apparently did.

"When she made claims around Nelson Mandela kind of cheering in the streets around South Africa.

"All of these sorts of things have built into a narrative that sorry, I just don't really like the woman and I don't know the woman but I don't like her."

Hughes went on to describe the backlash as "a great irony".

"The great irony that I found people were criticising me saying, 'how can you say this about her, you don't know her? You're a vile, vile human'," she said.

"And I'm like, 'Well, you don't know me'. Have you heard of the definition of irony in people? I mean, it is just extraordinary."

Earlier this month, Hughes appeared on Sky News where she launched the blistering attack as Prince Harry prepared to attend the funeral of his grandmother.

She largely blamed the former Suits actress for the couple's estrangement from the royal family.

"I think she's had a terrible influence over him," Hughes said. "She's just a horrible human. They're awful, revolting, revolting people."

The politician's verbal outburst caused a stir online with some social media users complaining it was over the line.

"Has Hollie Hughes Met Meghan Markle, I don't think so. Harry and Megan love each other, leave them alone," said Jeanne Hitchock.

"Shame on her and shame on anyone who thinks this is appropriate behaviour for an Australian politician," said Kate Lee.

"Never heard of Hollie Hughes till today and already know she is a stain on Australian politics," another Twitter user said.

"What a horrid human to focus her hate on someone she's never met when the Queen is being remembered."